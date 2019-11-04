MP slammed for parliamentary motion praising Chiefs for beating Sundowns

But Ntshayisa's boss, AIC founder Mandla Galo, was not amused. He is distancing the AIC from the “frivolous, inertia-inspired” motion and wants parliament to withdraw it.

The two men have been at loggerheads for some time over party leadership. Last year each wrote to then speaker Baleka Mbete requesting her to remove the other from parliament.

Galo was not present when Ntshayisa presented the motion in the house last week.

In a letter to parliament, Galo said: “The leadership of the AIC in parliament belatedly learned of a frivolous, inertia-inspired motion sponsored by honourable Ntshayisa, in which he sneaked a motion congratulating Kaizer Chiefs' triumph over Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The leadership distances itself from this motion. Parliament offers us space to intellectually and intelligibly engage, thus contributing to national discourse.”

Galo said in compliance with the rules of the National Assembly, the AIC would withdraw the Kaizer Chiefs motion - hopefully with the unanimous concurrence of all members present at the next available date for the tabling of motions.

This is unlikely to pass, however, as a number of MPs across party lines – including the ANC's Zizi Kodwa and GOOD leader Patricia de Lille - supported Ntshayisa by making the “love and peace” hand gesture associated with Kaizer Chiefs.