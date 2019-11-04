Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor 'threatened' to not vote against mayor
04 November 2019 - 15:11
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye allegedly received a threatening phone call and text message telling him not to support a motion to remove mayor Mongameli Bobani.
Buyeye claimed he "received a call as well as an SMS" during an adjournment of the council meeting on Monday.
"But I've been advised not to talk further on the matter," he added.
He declined to share a screenshot of the text message.
Four councillors who spoke to TimesLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE said Buyeye was rattled by the threats.
As a result, the council meeting was delayed as party whips were locked in a meeting.
When approached for comment, Bobani said he was unaware of the threats.
"But it is very bad," he said.