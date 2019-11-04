Radebe, Hanekom and Thabethe back as Ramaphosa's 'special envoys'

Former cabinet members Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom and Elizabeth Thabethe were on Monday named as "special envoys on investment".

According to the presidency, the trio - appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa - will focus on specific areas of the economy.

"Radebe will drive investment promotion in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas. Hanekom and Thabethe will both be responsible for investment mobilisation in the tourism sector," the statement reads.

The announcement comes ahead of the SA Investment Conference, scheduled to be held in Sandton from Tuesday to Thursday.

They have been appointed "to promote South Africa as an investment destination, facilitate resolution of administrative hurdles to investment, and engage both domestic and foreign investors on the opportunities that exist in the country".