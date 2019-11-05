Julius Malema stands by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on controversial Springbok tweets

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has earned the support of party leader Julius Malema, after the backlash he received for his controversial tweets.

Ndlozi was slammed by South Africans, including rapper AKA, when he acknowledged Springbok captain Siya Kolisi for the national rugby team's world cup win, but excluded the rest of the team.

Ndlozi said other members of the squad could get their congratulations from Prince Harry.