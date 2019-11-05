Politics

Julius Malema stands by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on controversial Springbok tweets

05 November 2019 - 08:33 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has earned the support of party leader Julius Malema, after the backlash he received for his controversial tweets.

Ndlozi was slammed by South Africans, including rapper AKA, when he acknowledged Springbok captain Siya Kolisi for the national rugby team's world cup win, but excluded the rest of the team.

Ndlozi said other members of the squad could get their congratulations from Prince Harry.

AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet

Ntsiki Mazwai also got heat for saying 'f*ck the Springboks'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

In another post, he said Kolisi lifting the Webb Ellis trophy was an example of black excellence, not a picture of racial unity.

He added that the EFF would push back “against efforts to pull a 1994/1996" and “will not take the sleeping tablets of rugby euphoria again”.

Ndlozi also fired shots at author Stephen Grootes for his article about Ndlozi's “attempt to rain on the Boks' and SA's parade”.

'The Grinch who stole Christmas'

The DA's parliamentary leader, John Steenhuisen, also weighed in on the buzz around the EFF spokesperson's comments.

He said Ndlozi was upset because South Africans of all cultures and races were celebrating something together, labelling Ndlozi “the Grinch who stole Christmas”.

DA's John Steenhuisen labels Ndlozi 'the Grinch who stole Christmas' after Springbok tweet

The DA's John Steenhuisen is the latest to weigh in on EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's tweets
Politics
1 day ago

Malema's support

On Twitter, Malema offered his unconditional support to Ndlozi, retweeting his messages.

“I don’t know why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is trending but I agree with him,” he wrote, using a meme of Bonang Matheba.

