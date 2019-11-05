Peter Hain to testify at state capture inquiry

Hain's testimony will follow that of former president Jacob Zuma, who is expected back at the commission between November 11 and 15.

Two years ago, Hain wrote to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond asking him to urge law-enforcement agencies to track down about R7bn, thought to have been laundered through the Guptas’ networks‚ and ensure it was returned to SA’s Treasury.

He specifically asked that HSBC‚ Standard Chartered and the Bank of Baroda be probed.

His actions spurred on UK authorities to investigate allegations around the Gupta family’s use of UK banks in Dubai and Hong Kong to aid them in allegedly laundering SA taxpayers’ money.