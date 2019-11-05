Politics

Peter Hain to testify at state capture inquiry

05 November 2019 - 11:13 By Amil Umraw
Anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain.
Anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain.
Image: STEPHEN HIRD/REUTERS

House of Lords peer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain is due to testify before the state capture inquiry.

On Tuesday, the commission confirmed that Hain, who has been vocal against state capture since the unravelling of the Gupta leaks in 2017, will take the stand on November 18.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Hain's testimony will follow that of former president Jacob Zuma, who is expected back at the commission between November 11 and 15.

Two years ago, Hain wrote to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond asking him to urge law-enforcement agencies to track down about R7bn, thought to have been laundered through the Guptas’ networks‚ and ensure it was returned to SA’s Treasury.

He specifically asked that HSBC‚ Standard Chartered and the Bank of Baroda be probed.

His actions spurred on UK authorities to investigate allegations around the Gupta family’s use of UK banks in Dubai and Hong Kong to aid them in allegedly laundering SA taxpayers’ money.

MORE

How UK bank aided the Guptas

The UK headquarters of a global bank told its Hong Kong and Dubai subsidiaries to ignore suspicions that transactions involving the Gupta family were ...
News
2 years ago

Peter Hain: the making of a 'traitor'

The ‘Orwellian’ world of apartheid, in which both his parents were banned, set Peter Hain on a journey from Pretoria Boys’ High to the House of Lords
News
1 year ago

Any old iron as the Guptas' world shrinks

Peter Hain has been fighting for justice in South Africa all his life. More than any single person I can think of, he made the Afrikaner nationalists ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Peter Hain to testify at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. Springbok win is not a cure-all, but let's celebrate, says Phumzile van Damme Politics
  3. Julius Malema stands by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on controversial Springbok tweets Politics
  4. Kgosientso Ramokgopa's move to the presidency confirmed Politics
  5. MP slammed for parliamentary motion praising Chiefs for beating Sundowns Politics

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment

Related articles

  1. From hero to zero: International investors turning their backs on South Africa Politics
  2. Peter Hain 'to expose' UK bank linked to Gupta transactions Business
X