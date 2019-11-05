Ramaphosa queries proposed changes to entertainment industry laws

The Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill is aimed at filling the gaps in previous legislation that did not provide for:

the regulation of collecting societies;

the standardisation of contracts;

economic and moral rights for actors; and

the right of fair use and re-use of creative material.

The amendments of the two bills also seek to bring the industry in line with international standards.

Arts and culture director-general Vusumusi Mkhize told the portfolio committee on arts and culture: “They also wanted to check whether it would not infringe on the rights of individuals, rights of ownership and distribution. There are various contestations.

"Also critical, the president was asking whether we did consult and it has been indicated that it started some time back at the department of trade and industry and had several consultations.

“Our view is that as much as there are diverse views on these issues, we cannot wait and not sign. Let's continue and where there are issues, let's address issues step by step. The formation of a tribunal would probably address some of the challenges faced."

Mkhize explained that the bills have not been referred back and are still with the presidency, but that Ramaphosa had raised these questions.

He said there had been various parties that wrote to the presidency and made representations objecting to the bills. These included writers and publishers, who felt particularly strongly about section 12 of the Copyright Amendment Bill, which deals with issues of intellectual property. They say this section does not sufficiently protect them.

On the other hand, there are performers who feel the Performers' Protection Amendment Bill is long overdue.