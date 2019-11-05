Politics

Springbok win is not a cure-all, but let's celebrate, says Phumzile van Damme

05 November 2019 - 09:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Phumzile van Damme says the Springboks' win is worth celebrating.
Image: Esa Alexander

The DA's communications shadow minister, Phumzile Van Damme, says the Springboks' Rugby World Cup (RWC) win may not cure “all our problems”, but has asked South Africans to celebrate the team and not be divisive.

The Springboks defeated England 32-12 at the International Stadium Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday to win their third world cup title.

Acknowledging the number of black players in the team, Van Damme said more needed to be done to ensure the team was a true reflection of SA's demographics, but said divisiveness was not helping.

Many celebrated the team's victory on and off social media, but some said the squad was a misrepresentation of SA's demographics and called for the inclusion of more black players.

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and musician Ntsiki Mazwai have been vocal on the matter. Ndlozi said there was no reason to celebrate the “lie” that is SA's victory, while Mazwai said the “Afrikaans men have done the unthinkable to exclude black boys from playing”.

