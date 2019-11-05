Springbok win is not a cure-all, but let's celebrate, says Phumzile van Damme

The DA's communications shadow minister, Phumzile Van Damme, says the Springboks' Rugby World Cup (RWC) win may not cure “all our problems”, but has asked South Africans to celebrate the team and not be divisive.

The Springboks defeated England 32-12 at the International Stadium Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday to win their third world cup title.

Acknowledging the number of black players in the team, Van Damme said more needed to be done to ensure the team was a true reflection of SA's demographics, but said divisiveness was not helping.