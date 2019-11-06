Former DG Themba Maseko tells state capture inquiry why he quit office

Former department of public service and administration (DPSA) director-general Themba Maseko told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that he left the public sector in 2011 because his relationship with then minister Richard Baloyi "did not gel".

Maseko believes their relationship had soured even before he arrived at the department, after being transferred out of the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) in February 2011.

Maseko's removal from the GCIS was leaked in the media and his transfer announced at a cabinet meeting on February 2 that year.

When he was later interviewed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela for her state capture investigation, he said he believed Baloyi was angry that he had been "imposed" on the department.

In a responding affidavit to the commission, however, the former minister said he and Maseko discussed the transfer before it was announced - and that Maseko consented to it.