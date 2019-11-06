Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: The New Age related testimony in the spotlight

06 November 2019 - 09:58 By timeslive

The commission of inquiry into state capture hears The New Age (TNA) related testimony from the former director generals of GCIS, Themba Maseko and Mzwanele Manyi on Wednesday.


Pieter Pretorius, Eskom's acting general manager of strategic marketing and branding, told the inquiry last week Tuesday that he refused to do business with the Gupta family's TNA media outlet.

He said he refused on the grounds that the newspaper was not accredited with the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), a body that certifies and audits the circulations of major publications.

He said he was then told by his bosses to comply and “close the deal”.

This instruction was allegedly passed down by former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba.

