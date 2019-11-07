Did Mzwanele Manyi lie to the state capture inquiry?

Did Mzwanele Manyi lie when he took the stand at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday?

That is the argument the commission's advocate, Kate Hofmeyr, presented to chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo when Manyi returned on Thursday for a second and last day of testimony this week.

Hofmeyr outlined four statements Manyi made on Wednesday that she proposed were “untrue”.

They relate to Manyi's term as director-general (DG) of the department of labour in 2010 and his transfer to the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) the following year.

Hofmeyr put to Manyi that he was untruthful when he said:

• He never received a termination letter from then labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana on October 29 2010;

• The first time he saw that termination letter was when the commission presented it to him in October;

• He was never dismissed from the department of labour; and

• He remained employed at the department, but was on leave from the period of his suspension to the time he was transferred to the GCIS.