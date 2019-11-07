Politics

Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia owe Eskom R632m - Gordhan

07 November 2019 - 14:03 By ERNEST MABUZA
The DA has asked Pravin Gordhan to make public the payment plans that Eskom has with the three governments that owe South Africa R632m for electricity.
The DA has asked Pravin Gordhan to make public the payment plans that Eskom has with the three governments that owe South Africa R632m for electricity.
Image: Masi Losi

Three foreign state-owned power utilities owe Eskom R632m in outstanding payments.

This was revealed in a parliamentary reply by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in response to a question posed by the DA.

The party said while Gordhan may be of the view that R632m would have a minimal impact on Eskom’s cash flow, in reality every cent counted when the power utility had debt of about R420bn.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa Holdings) owes Eskom R322m, Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) owes R221m and Zambian state-owned power company Zesco owes R89m.

“Half a billion rands is an astonishing amount of money and could, in the long term, go a long way in stabilising the financial woes at Eskom,” said DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

“As such, the DA has written to minister Gordhan to request that he makes public the payment plans that Eskom has with these foreign governments which owe the utility millions in unpaid debt,” she said.

She said in addition to the R632m owed by these foreign power utilities, Eskom was also owed close to R20bn in outstanding debt by municipalities across South Africa.

“Clearly Eskom is incapable of collecting debts both at home and abroad. This begs the question: does Eskom actually have plans in place to collect debts owed to it?

“If not, the utility will never be able to stabilise its cash flow, and the taxpayer will continue to pay for bailout after bailout,” Mazzone said.

MORE

Coal trucks torched, drivers assaulted on way to Eskom power station

Four coal trucks were torched near an Eskom power station in Mpumalanga on Monday evening
News
2 days ago

Eskom relying on diesel, pumped water to keep the lights on

Eskom said on Tuesday the country's electricity system was "severely constrained" and it was relying on emergency resources - diesel and pumped water ...
News
2 days ago

Downgrade for Eskom ratings, Jabu Mabuza vows to act

Moody’s Investor Services has downgraded Eskom ratings, disappointing the 'fix-it' team recently deployed to the power utility
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia owe Eskom R632m - Gordhan Politics
  2. Did Mzwanele Manyi lie to the state capture inquiry? Politics
  3. Mzwanele Manyi hits back at Helen Zille’s Springbok 'quota' comments Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE| Mzwanele Manyi continues testifying at state capture inquiry Politics
  5. 'I feel like I'm here for an ambush,' Manyi tells state capture commission Politics

Latest Videos

Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway
The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
X