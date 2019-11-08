Put Nelson Mandela Bay under administration - DA

The DA in the Eastern Cape is calling for co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to place the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality under administration.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said the metro was run by thugs and through gangsterism, reports HeraldLIVE.

“There’s nothing happening as far as governance is concerned. For months, standing committees have not been sitting and council is dysfunctional.

“This city is collapsing and junior officials are running the city,” he said.

Dlamini-Zuma’s spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said Dlamini-Zuma was aware of the trouble in the metro, saying she had discussed it with the provincial Cogta.

“You must remember that [section] 139 [of the constitution] is a provincial competency and it is the province that requests the minister’s concurrence in instituting 139. I would assume that people know this.

“The minister will sit with the province and look at what the situation is to see if it warrants 139 [being implemented] and between the two, they would agree to invoke that section.

“As it stands now we haven’t received a letter from province asking for concurrence to invoke section 139,” Mtshali said.

On Monday, the special council meeting meant to debate the motion of no confidence in Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was marred by threats against councillors, with deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye allegedly having received life-threatening text messages during the sitting.

Council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya revealed that a day before Monday's meeting, two shots had been fired at her neighbour’s house, in an attack she believed was aimed at intimidating her.

Bhanga said Cogta must intervene, dissolve the council and call fresh elections.