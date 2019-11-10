Politics

ANC Youth League 'event organiser' shot dead in Hammanskraal

10 November 2019 - 09:55 By Matthew Savides
An ANCYL member was shot and killed on Saturday.
An ANC Youth League member was shot dead and another injured, allegedly during an argument at a party event in Hammanskraal on Saturday.

Police and the ANC confirmed on Sunday morning that the incident took place outside the Temba Stadium in Tshwane.

According to SAPS spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters, the deceased - who has not yet been named - was 25 years old.

“Preliminary reports reveal that an argument broke out among some delegates during a political rally at the stadium, and this led to scenes of violence where the delegates allegedly started attacking each other.

“It is reported that the deceased was trying to diffuse the fight when an unknown man emerged from the crowd and fired shots at the deceased, fatally wounding the 25-year old victim,” said Peters.

The wounded party was was the “organiser of the rally”, Peters said.

“The suspect is said to have driven off in a grey BMW with unknown registration,” said Peters.

By Sunday morning, no arrests had been made.

This story will be updated with comment from the Youth League.

