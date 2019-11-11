Cogta in Gauteng owes R367m to 79 service providers dating back to 2014

Four service providers who did business with the Gauteng department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) are yet to be paid - years later.

The department owes a combined R61m to four service providers and owes R367m to 79 service providers dating back to 2014.

This was revealed by Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile in a written reply to a legislature question posed by DA MPL Solly Msimanga.

To this day, the department owes R3m to a single service provider for services delivered in 2014, while R82m is due to six businesses that did work for Gauteng Cogta in 2016.

Furthermore, 17 service providers are owed R34m for work they did in 2017, and the department has not paid R36m to 16 service providers for last year's work.

Maile said the bulk of the businesses owed money had provided security services to the department.