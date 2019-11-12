ANCYL pins hopes on Bheki Cele to nab killers of Tshwane event organiser

"The family is broken. This is a shocker. We have committed ourselves that we will make it our point that whoever did this is arrested," she said.

"We will pull whatever strings that are there to ensure that arrests are made. We trust comrade Bheki Cele that he will find the people who did this, which will bring some kind of comfort to the family.

"We will follow the case closely and make sure that the dots that we have connect and share some with comrade Bheki Cele, whom we trust, because some of the dots are very confidential they cannot be shared willy-nilly - otherwise we will have more lives lost."

Mahambehlala said it is of paramount importance that arrests are made to curb violence and prevent further killings at ANCYL events - particularly as the league heads towards next year's national elective conference, which is scheduled for March.

She said even the task-team members feared for their lives, given the prevailing climate of violence.

"Ourselves, we are not safe. We do not have security, so security is very important, because it will be us killed tomorrow, because we are the ones officiating these meetings. We are not going to wait for another death. We must curb this thing now."

Mahambehlala said the ANC should take collective responsibility for the death of Nkoane.