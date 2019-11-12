Candidates call for clarity on deputy public protector's role to avoid clashes

Clearly defined responsibilities for a deputy public protector would go a long way in ensuring that the institution of the public protector functions optimally.

This was the view of candidates interviewed by parliament for the soon-to-be-vacant position on Wednesday. MPs asked the potential deputy public protectors to state how they would handle differences with the head of the institution, should relations sour.

Buang Jones, the acting head of legal at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), said there had to be clear protocols on the delegation of powers and functions of the deputy public protector in order to ensure that the institution is effective.

“I don't know whether that is in place at the moment, but the [Public Protector Act] is very silent: it does not outline and spell out what are those functions and powers,” he said.