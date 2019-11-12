'Is Eben Etzebeth a racist lunatic?' - MPs grill HRC's Buang Jones about Bok's racism case

“Did you say those things and, if you did, how does it bode with your views on the rule of law, due process and the fact that you say you consider yourself bound by those concepts?” Breytenbach asked.

Jones said his comments were taken out of context.

He said the context in which he made the statement was that of a commission which has a promotional mandate, and, as a credible litigant before the equality court, he has a duty to vigorously speak in favour of complainants and not respondents.

Jones explained how, unlike other Chapter Nine institutions, the HRC could litigate and how upon the institution of proceedings in the equality court, it ceases to be impartial as it is no longer investigating.

In the Etzebeth case, he said, the commission had taken a resolution to institute proceedings in the equality court and he “was simply carrying out the instruction of my commission”.

The commission convened a community meeting in Langebaan in October at the request of the community to allow members of the community to recount their experiences.

“I was simply rephrasing and reminding them of the things I had heard during the course of the day. It is correct that I said we will make an example of Mr Etzebeth.”

This statement, he said, was making reference to the criminal theory of deterrence and it is also in the Equality Act that South Africa should take incidences of racism seriously, given the country's history.

“So, the statement was made in reference to other alleged incidents involving Mr Etzebeth and his family and friends in which it is alleged that the SAPS and the NPA did nothing about it - and we said it stops here,” he said.