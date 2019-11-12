Would-be DA leader Makashule Gana flags party stance on race as key issue

Gauteng MPL and would-be leader of the DA, Makashule Gana, has flagged the party’s stance on race as one of its main problems.

Gana is in a two-man contest to replace Mmusi Maimane as party leader at the federal council meeting, set to be held at the weekend.

In a message to delegates who will decide on the party's interim leader, Gana argued that the DA cannot continue to “propound a brand of politics that strains to emphasise that race does not matter” but still recognises that in order to win elections, it has to have black leadership.

“I do not think this is sustainable because it is fundamentally hypocritical,” wrote Gana.

He argued that although the party had a review process on why it lost votes in the May election, it has still not been able to resolve this question.

“Had we done so, I believe the damage caused by Helen’s [Zille] comments, which are hurtful to many black people, or the poor handling of the Patricia de Lille issue in Cape Town would have been negligible,” said Gana.

His comments come on the same day that his opponent, John Steenhuisen, argued against race being used as a proxy for disadvantage during a radio interview with Eusebius McKaiser.

But Gana argued that for many black people, “blackness” was still irrevocably linked to their material conditions, which were dire compared with those of their white compatriots.

“It absolutely does not hurt to acknowledge this predicament. It is a just, humane and honest thing to do,” he said.