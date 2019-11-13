All SA police stations now have rape kits, Bheki Cele tells MPs

Police minister Bheki Cele has assured the national assembly that all 1,142 police stations across the country are now in possession of rape kits.

This comes after Cele missed his own October deadline after he made the undertaking in September, when the issue of gender-based violence was under sharp public scrutiny.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told MPs two weeks ago that he would hold Cele accountable on the issue of rape kits after it was brought to his attention during his oral question sessions that the police minister had missed the deadline.

Rape kits are used by police to gather DNA evidence when probing sexual offences. Their scarcity has seen those accused of sexual crimes escaping without punishment.