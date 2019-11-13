'Failed' NSFAS needs a complete overhaul, administrator tells MPs

Carolissen was leading a NSFAS delegation to account to the committee for the 2018/19 financial year. The auditor-general gave the scheme a qualified audit for the year under review.

NSFAS declared accumulative irregular expenditure of R7.58bn - a huge jump from the R284.7m it declared in the previous financial year.

In his report, the auditor-general noted that the irregular expenditure at NSFAS was not complete, as management was still in the process of quantifying its full extent.

Reasons for the qualified opinion included that the auditor-general could not confirm the correctness of transactions due to institutions to the tune of R1.25bn. The AG could also not obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence for bursary expenditure paid outside of the entity's normal disbursement process. The total bursary expenditure was R24.6bn for the year.

The AG also found that contingency liabilities were understated by R6.3bn.

Carolissen explained that some of the irregular expenditure was not a loss, but resulted from cases of erroneous disbursements where earmarked funds were shifted. These included funds paid from wrong accounts, payments made to wrong institutions, and overpayments to students.

In some cases, students would be contracted for “ridiculously low” amounts like R5, R10 or R1,000, but NSFAS would make the correct payment. However, because the payment differed with the contracted amount, it becomes an irregular payment according to the Public Finance Management Act.

“This speaks to the irregular records that we found when we came into NSFAS,” he said.