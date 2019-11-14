National Empowerment Fund CEO earns R2m more than President Cyril Ramaphosa: DA

National Empowerment Fund (NEF) CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa, with a combined salary package of more than R6m, earns R2m more than President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This, according to the DA, makes Mthethwa one of the highest paid public servants in the country.

Party MP Dean Macpherson said in a statement that the NEF had “little money to do its work”.

Mthethwa’s package includes a R2m bonus, he said.