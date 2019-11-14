PODCAST | ANC MEC’s car hire 'scam' & the DA’s ‘non-racialism’ not convincing

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team deep-dives into the Kwazi Mshengu scandal. KwaZulu-Natal MEC Mshengu has been caught using an elaborate “scam” to justify his not using the state car used by his predecessor — instead blowing hundreds of thousands of rands in taxpayers' money on car hire.

The team also discusses who is likely to take over as DA party leader at the federal council meeting, set to be held at the weekend.

