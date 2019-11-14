Politics

PODCAST | ANC MEC’s car hire 'scam' & the DA’s ‘non-racialism’ not convincing

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

14 November 2019 - 14:04 By Amil Umraw, ZINGISA MVUMVU, ZIMASA MATIWANE and Aphiwe de klerk
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu gets into a hired car that costs the taxpayer in the province more than R100,000 a month.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team deep-dives into the Kwazi Mshengu scandal. KwaZulu-Natal MEC Mshengu has been caught using an elaborate “scam” to justify his not using the state car used by his predecessor — instead blowing hundreds of thousands of rands in taxpayers' money on car hire.

The team also discusses who is likely to take over as DA party leader at the federal council meeting, set to be held at the weekend.

