PODCAST SPECIAL | 'Ndlozi is not a god of sport' - Holomisa

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has responded to EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who said that the Springboks “entrenched white supremacy in the SA society”.

Holomisa, who played right wing in his rugby-playing days, said the black players in the World Cup-winning Springbok team were there on merit and that the coaching staff had assembled a good squad and “deserved a Bell's”.



