Donations to Cyril Ramaphosa a 'risk of state capture': Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has expressed concern that donations made to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign created a “risk of state capture” by those who contributed millions to his bid to become ANC leader.

In court papers filed in the North Gauteng High Court this week, Mkhwebane dared Ramaphosa to prove how the ANC benefited from donations made to his campaign, again insisting that the more than R200m raised was for his personal gain.

“I am surprised that the president, who has sought to shine the light in the path of what he calls 'renewal' and a 'new dawn' for the country, needs persuasion that such transactions for the benefit of a person occupying the position of deputy president of the republic should concern him and may constitute a violation of section 96 of the constitution,” she said.

Mkhwebane stuck to her guns in relation to e-mails which put Ramaphosa at the centre of fundraising for the CR17 campaign.

The e-mails contradict Ramaphosa's claim that he had no knowledge about campaign funding affairs.

In her affidavit, Mkhwebane slammed Ramaphosa’s conduct as “constitutionally questionable” and accused him of not being transparent.