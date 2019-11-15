'Sassa Fierce is back!' - Mzansi reacts to Bathabile Dlamini's return to public office
Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini as the chairperson of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority interim board, Mail and Guardian reported on Friday.
Her appointment follows speculation by the DA about Dlamini, which threatened to press charges should the disgraced former minister get a government post.
The constitutional court in 2018 ruled that Dlamini was personally liable for 20% of the legal costs incurred during the Sassa scandal.
While some members of the public questioned accountability in the ruling party, Sisulu's spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa told 702 that Dlamini has the necessary credentials to occupy the position.
“She remains a member of the national executive committee of the ANC, she is the president of the Women’s League of the ANC and we have to accept the fact that there is a deployment committee of the ANC.”
The decision upset many on social media, who flooded timelines with tweets in response to Dlamini's appointment.
Others joked that politics would be a bit more exciting with the return of “Sassa Fierce”/ “Queen B” Dlamini.
What's the fuss about Bathabile Dlamini's appointment at the Social Housing Regulatory authority interim board? There is a whole lot ANC criminals of her caliber serving in government, let alone parliament.— Rhangani (@Rhangani_) November 15, 2019
I had huge respect for Makhosini Nkosi but when he starts defending Bathabile Dlamini appointment to a Board, I'm dissapointed with him!— Zakhe Nxumalo (@zakhenxumalo89) November 15, 2019
As long as we still have Jamnadas in public office, no black person should ever complain about the return of Mama Bathabile Dlamini— New South Africa (@DjNewSouthAfric) November 15, 2019
Absolutely zero accountability. There are 56 million people in SA and we end up with Bathabile Dlamini. A clear sign that people higher up in govt do not view social housing as an important sector.— Nick Budlender (@Nickbud_021) November 15, 2019
Bathabile Dlamini's mood today.— Keeping It Lit With Caleb Kay (@KeepingLit) November 15, 2019
SASSA Fierce is baaack!😂 pic.twitter.com/FLzpjJ331b
Bathabile Dlamini’s return to the frontlines of public life is proof - yet again - that the ANC doesn’t care a rat’s arse about anything else but the ANC.— Dougie Oakes (@dougieoakes) November 15, 2019
And CR proves that he has jelly where his spine is supposed to be.
The country is not moving forward because the ANC keeps recycling incompetent cadres in critical leadership positions 🤦🏽 #BathabileDlamini— Phindile Mahlangu (@phindigp) November 15, 2019