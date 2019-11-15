Politics

'Sassa Fierce is back!' - Mzansi reacts to Bathabile Dlamini's return to public office

15 November 2019 - 12:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bathabile Dlamini, the former social development minister who presided over the Sassa debacle, has a new role in public service.
Bathabile Dlamini, the former social development minister who presided over the Sassa debacle, has a new role in public service.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini as the chairperson of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority interim board, Mail and Guardian reported on Friday.

Her appointment follows speculation by the DA about Dlamini, which threatened to press charges should the disgraced former minister get a government post.

The constitutional court in 2018 ruled that Dlamini was personally liable for 20% of the legal costs incurred during the Sassa scandal.

While some members of the public questioned accountability in the ruling party, Sisulu's spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa told 702 that Dlamini has the necessary credentials to occupy the position.

“She remains a member of the national executive committee of the ANC, she is the president of the Women’s League of the ANC and we have to accept the fact that there is a deployment committee of the ANC.”

The decision upset many on social media, who flooded timelines with tweets in response to Dlamini's appointment.

Others joked that politics would be a bit more exciting with the return of “Sassa Fierce”/ “Queen B” Dlamini.

MORE

Bathabile Dlamini is back in public office - report

ANC Women’s League president and former cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini is back in public office – tasked with helping to solve the country’s ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Shut up, Mmusi! Just let Bathabile go … far, far away

The Democratic Alliance must be stopped. Urgently. I don’t want to overstate this, but we need to acknowledge that the official opposition is trying ...
Ideas
1 month ago

'No moral basis' for Bathabile Dlamini's threatened new party, says analyst

Even if ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini were to form her own political party, it would not have any “moral basis” to stand on, says an ...
Politics
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Pule Mabe: Tito Mboweni too old to create jobs Politics
  2. 'Sassa Fierce is back!' - Mzansi reacts to Bathabile Dlamini's return to public ... Politics
  3. Malema gets heat for trying to throw shade at the Springboks Politics
  4. Bathabile Dlamini is back in public office - report Politics
  5. PODCAST SPECIAL | 'Ndlozi is not a god of sport' - Holomisa Politics

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X