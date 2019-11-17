John Steenhuisen elected DA interim leader
John Steenhuisen has been elected as the interim leader of the DA.
Steenhuisen beat Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana in a hotly-contested race to replace Mmusi Maimane as party leader.
Steenhuisen had been a hot favourite to take over after he was elected unopposed as the DA parliamentary leader last month.
Maimane left the DA in shambles after he resigned from the party following its poor election performance in the national elections in May.
Steenhuisen was elected together with Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer who beat his cabinet colleague, Nomafrench Mbombo, and Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulefho for the position of interim federal chair.
Addressing the media after his win, Steenhuisen, said the DA needed to learn from the outcome of the last election and make the biggest comeback in SA politics.
He said the DA was not fighting over ideology or power.
“Our fight is to push back against the tide of poverty that has engulfed the lives of so many men, women and children in our country,” said Steenhuisen.
This is a developing story.