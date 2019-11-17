John Steenhuisen elected DA interim leader

John Steenhuisen has been elected as the interim leader of the DA.

Steenhuisen beat Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana in a hotly-contested race to replace Mmusi Maimane as party leader.

Steenhuisen had been a hot favourite to take over after he was elected unopposed as the DA parliamentary leader last month.

Maimane left the DA in shambles after he resigned from the party following its poor election performance in the national elections in May.

Steenhuisen was elected together with Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer who beat his cabinet colleague, Nomafrench Mbombo, and Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulefho for the position of interim federal chair.