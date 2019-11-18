Global banks were 'complicit' in aiding state capture: Peter Hain

International banks were "complicit" in aiding the state capture project by the Gupta family.

And they cannot claim ignorance of their role in enabling state capture under former president Jacob Zuma.

This was according to Lord Peter Hain who on Monday testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture at Parktown in Johannesburg.

Hain laid bare how the Guptas, through accounts opened with the likes of the Bank of Baroda, allegedly laundered money across the world through the creation of shell companies.

He said the international banks did not stop the Guptas because they too were making money from the scheme.

"There were lots of unexplained connections and movements of money between jurisdictions and the Guptas, who were the ultimate owners of the companies involved, were very close to former president Zuma," said Hain.