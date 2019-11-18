Politics

WATCH LIVE | Peter Hain testifies at the state capture inquiry

18 November 2019 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE

British lawmaker Peter Hain is in the hot seat at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.


Hain is expected to shine light on how malfeasance under former president Jacob Zuma was enabled by international banks, corporations and governments which should now seek to recover the loot they helped launder.

The role of global finance in facilitating corruption, fraud and money laundering has come under increasing scrutiny over the past decade, but the fight against financial crime is mostly dealt with by national authorities who often fail to co-operate effectively.

