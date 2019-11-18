Politics

WATCH | Meet the DA's new interim leader: All you need to know about John Steenhuisen

18 November 2019 - 09:07 By TimesLIVE

The DA elected John Steenhuisen as its interim leader at the party's federal council meeting on Sunday.

After Mmusi Maimane's resignation as head of the party, two candidates were gunning for the position. Steenhuisen beat Makashule Gana.

He promised to turn the DA's recent setbacks into comebacks and is positive the party is the best way to drive SA towards anti-corruption and unity.

Ivan Meyer was elected federal chair.

