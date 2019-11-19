Politics

Dali Mpofu takes a jibe at ANC and DA over lack of qualifications

19 November 2019 - 10:46 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Dali Mpofu has taken a swipe at the ANC and the DA over the lack of qualifications in their top leadership.
EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu has taken a jibe at both the ANC and the DA over the lack of qualifications in leadership.

This after John Steenhuisen was elected the DA's interim leader on Sunday.

Steenhuisen beat Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana in a race to replace Mmusi Maimane as party leader.

Ivan Meyer was elected the party's interim federal chairperson in a race against Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho  and Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

After the news, Mpofu joked that qualifications weren't a requirement when it came to leading the DA and the ANC, taking a jab at Steenhusien and former president Jacob Zuma.

Taking to Twitter, Mpofu, who has a BProc and an LLB, shared a joke about discussing the importance of working hard to obtain an education with his daughter.

The advocate asked his daughter where she thought she would end up without qualifications, to which she responded "leader of the DA or the ANC".

While Zuma has said he did not attend school he has several honorary doctorates. Steenhuisen has a matric qualification. 

Last year, Steenhuisen was criticised for his lack of tertiary education after Sunday Times reported that the DA caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature recommended that only an MP with a university degree be considered for the position of chief whip.

However, Steenhuisen has maintained  he didn't need a degree to serve SA.

“I don’t have a university degree. I have never pretended to. I enrolled for a BA in politics and law. However, like many South Africans, I never finished it due to financial and work pressures. I am not ashamed of this,” he told Parliament in November last year.

Steenhuisen also said he didn't need a degree to see politicians for who they really are.

He was referring to the EFF, saying that tertiary qualifications didn't prevent the party from, allegedly, committing a crime.

