Final report on Guptas' role in Estina case out by end of the month: NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority’s investigative directorate has obtained all bank statements linked to the Guptas' involvement in the Estina dairy farm corruption case, including from the United Arab Emirates.

The head of the directorate, Hermione Cronje, said at a media roundtable on Tuesday that they had pieced together exactly where the funds came from, who was involved and how the money was laundered outside of South Africa.

“We have completed the forensic investigation that explains almost to the cent where the money went and where the money ended up,” said Cronje.

She said they relied on a private forensic firm to analyse the flows of funds that were allegedly fleeced from the state and laundered by the Guptas in Dubai.

“I am told by the forensic investigators that we will have a final report by the end of the month and the matter is to be re-enrolled,” said Cronje.