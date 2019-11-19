Floyd Shivambu denies house rumours: 'When are you giving me the keys?'

The rumour comes after a string of allegations against Shivambu.

In September, he denied he had bought a luxury Range Rover Sport with funds from the looted VBS Mutual Bank.

The Mail & Guardian reported Shivambu was under scrutiny after a report that the Hawks were investigating the R1.1m car he allegedly paid cash for in January 2018.

According to the publication, the vehicle was registered in Shivambu's name before being transferred to Musa Shivambu, his cousin, about December 2018.