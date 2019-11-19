Magashule fumes at ANC members for disobeying his 'instruction' at Durban conference

Not only did they snub him, Magashule continued, but supporting Morocco was a betrayal of ANC conference resolutions. He said the ANC has long resolved to shun Morocco "for its illegal occupation of Western Sahara".

Spitting fire, Magashule said opinions of individuals on the issue of Morocco within the ANC would not be tolerated when there was an official party line resolved upon by the national conference, the highest decision-making body in the party.

Magashule threatened that the ANC would read the riot act to all members who supported Morocco at the congress.

"The conduct of some ANC representatives at the sixth Congress of UCLG and World Summit of Local and Regional Leaders that was held in Durban from November 11 to 15 may not be ignored and must be the subject of serious reprimand and disciplinary sanction," fumed Magashule.

"The longstanding principled position of the ANC with regards to Morocco and its illegal occupation of the Western Sahara, and the brutal repression of the Saharawi people, as well as the ANC's support for the Polisario Front, is well established.