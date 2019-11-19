SA won't 'impose' refugees on Namibia, says deputy minister

The Namibian government has raised serious concerns over foreign nationals who intend to walk to that country to escape alleged xenophobia in South Africa.

Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza told parliament on Tuesday that the Namibian government had said it would be unhappy if its South African counterparts policed people to their border.

In recent days, the refugees and asylum seekers - who have been camping at the UN's High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in Cape Town and Pretoria while demanding to be taken to safer countries abroad - have threatened to walk to Namibia.

The two groups have spent weeks at a sit-in at the UNHCR offices before moving to a church less than a kilometre away in central Cape Town, and to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Gauteng.