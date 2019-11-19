'State capture could have resulted in dictatorship': Frank Chikane

ANC veteran Frank Chikane believes if the state capture trajectory had continued, it would have birthed a government dictatorship in South Africa controlled by group of people akin to a mafia.

Chikane, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, was responding to questions from commission chairman Raymond Zondo about whether there was a clear division of duty between members of the ANC who also served in government.

Zondo said: "There is a certain reality about certain things. That is why somebody who is a member of parliament who may have taken an oath that includes putting the interests of the people of SA above everything else, where they might feel that I think what’s good for the country is ‘A’ but maybe that’s not what my party thinks".

He asked Chikane how the ANC responded to members who did not comply with the party's stance on various issues.