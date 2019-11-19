WATCH LIVE | State capture: Reverend Frank Chikane takes the stand
Reverend Frank Chikane, the former Director-General in the Presidency during president Thabo Mbeki's tenure, gives evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
Lord Peter Hain testified at the Zondo commission on Monday.
Hain spoke about global banks being instrumental to state capture in South Africa, by protecting corruption and laundering money for financial criminals such as the controversial Gupta family.
He also argued that banks have a vital role to play in fighting global corruption.