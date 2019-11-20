EFF vows to free mentally ill Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe

The EFF student command says it will intensify the fight for the release of Fees Must Fall student activist Kanya Cekeshe.

This after Cekeshe was sent back to prison after being hospitalised at the weekend, allegedly because he had not received medical treatment he needed in prison.

Cekeshe was sentenced to five years' imprisonment in December 2017. He was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty to setting alight a police van during Fees Must Fall protests.

His lawyer, Wikus Steyl, told TimesLIVE that Cekeshe was “suffering from extreme mental health problems”.

“We are in the process of arranging a private psychiatrist and psychologist to urgently consult him,” Steyl said.