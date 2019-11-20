NPA authenticating the #GuptaLeaks e-mails to ensure they stand up in court

The head of the National Prosecuting Authority investigative directorate, advocate Hermione Cronje, said the directorate had decided to independently authenticate evidence contained in the leaked Gupta e-mails.

She said her unit had already subpoenaed bank statements of all those implicated, so that the evidence would be admissible in court.

“If we want to use a document in court we must account for how we got it, where we got it from, what the chain of custody was. The same with leaks of e-mails. We have looked at the evidence that has been available and we looked at ways in ensuring that evidence is going to be admissible in court,” Cronje said.

Cronje conceded that there was sluggishness concerning people being charged for state capture related cases, but insisted that things were about to happen.

She said people expected that evidence presented to the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture could be used to immediately prosecute those responsible for state capture, but that’s not how things work.

“When we want to take matters to court, we follow our own investigative path to ensure we don’t have the vulnerability of challenges,” she said.