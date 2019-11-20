PODCAST | Race muddies the discussion around competence in SA politics
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
20 November 2019 - 15:29
In today’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the appointments of new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.
Both appointments raised concerns within the political arena around competency and transformation.
JOIN THE DEBATE:
For more episodes, click here.
Chat to us on Twitter at #STPoliticsWeekly
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm