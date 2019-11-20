Politics

PODCAST | Race muddies the discussion around competence in SA politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

20 November 2019 - 15:29 By AMIL UMRAW, ZINGISA MVUMVU , qaanitah hunter and aphiwe de klerk
Andre de Ruyter has been appointed Eskom CEO.
Andre de Ruyter has been appointed Eskom CEO.
Image: Supplied

In today’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the appointments of new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.

Both appointments raised concerns within the political arena around competency and transformation.

JOIN THE DEBATE:

For more episodes, click here.

Chat to us on Twitter at #STPoliticsWeekly

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE:

PODCAST | ANC MEC’s car hire 'scam' & the DA’s ‘non-racialism’ not convincing

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team deep-dives into the Kwazi Mshengu scandal.
Politics
6 days ago

PODCAST | The DA's darkest days: What happened & what now?

The Sunday Times politics team dissects the events of the past week
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Race muddies the discussion around competence in SA politics Politics
  2. NPA authenticating the #GuptaLeaks e-mails to ensure they stand up in court Politics
  3. 'This was a brutal job': outgoing Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba Politics
  4. EFF vows to free mentally ill Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe Politics
  5. Public protector denies using her office to 'play chess with the country' Politics

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X