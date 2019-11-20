Recap: Here’s some of the mess the new Eskom CEO will try to fix

Embattled power utility Eskom has appointed a new CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter, who is the CEO of packaging group Nampak, will take over from Phakamani Hadebe, who resigned earlier this year, on January 15, 2020.

Here are the biggest problems he will face:

Overseeing Eskom's division

BusinessLIVE reported that apart from the immediate financial and operational crises, De Ruyter’s task will be to oversee the division of Eskom into three separate functions and parts, as outlined in the road map for Eskom’s sustainability tabled by the government in October.

The three separate functions and parts are:

Generation

Transmission

Distribution.

Financial crisis

The loss-making utility has R450bn debt and is struggling to fix ageing power stations and correct defects in new ones.

Saving the business is a key goal of the government, which is sustaining Eskom with R138bn worth of bailouts over the next three years alone.

Earlier this year, finance minister Tito Mboweni allocated R23bn a year over the next three years to Eskom. The rescue plan includes a further R23bn for the seven years after that, which is part of the government’s long-term borrowing plans.