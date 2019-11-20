Sex offenders' register to be 'expanded' - but not necessarily made public

The government is wary of making the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) fully available to the public over fears of "vigilante justice", but is putting plans in place to make the register more accessible than it currently is.

This is according to deputy justice minister John Jeffery, who said the country had to carefully consider making the register public, because opening it up could lead to those on the list being targeted by communities.

Jeffery told parliament on Wednesday that they were looking to expand the register to include all people convicted of sexual offences, and will also look at expanding access to the register.

He cautioned that this will be something that society would have to debate carefully, as South Africans have a penchant of taking the law into their own hands.

“What we've got to be careful of is that in South Africa, on average, two people get killed in vigilante violence per day. If you suddenly discover that there is a sex offender or rapist living next door to you and if there is rape in that community which may not involve that sex offender, they may well get targeted. The community may assume it's them and may target them. So those are some of the things we've got to look at,” he said.