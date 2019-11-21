Politics

WATCH | Five spicy Juju quotes in lead-up to December EFF conference

21 November 2019 - 15:43 By EMILE BOSCH

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed journalists at Nasrec on Thursday, outlining details of the upcoming EFF conference to be held there on December 9 2019. 

During the course of the two-hour briefing, Malema spoke on a variety of issues and fielded some sharp answers to reporters' questions. 

Malema and other party leaders will be up for re-election during the course of the party's internal elections. 

Malema said that he felt confident about his re-election, as he is yet to lose a contest for position.

