Guptas could have been stopped in 2011, Mo Shaik tells state capture commission

Former spy boss Riaz "Mo" Shaik believes the Gupta family could have been stopped and state capture prevented as far back as 2011.

This is, of course, if the State Security Agency (SSA) had been allowed to investigate the Gupta brothers when their suspicions were raised nearly a decade ago. However, according to Shaik, it was then-intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele who stifled any probe into the controversial family.

Shaik, who was a director-general at the SSA in charge of its foreign branch of intelligence, told the state capture commission on Monday that he and two other senior officials at the agency were summoned to Cwele's Cape Town office, where he demanded the probe into the Guptas be dropped.

Shaik said their suspicions about what has now become known as state capture first arose after a news article in 2011 which exposed how then sports minister Fikile Mbalula, during an outburst at a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee, claimed one of the Gupta brothers informed him of his appointment before it was announced the year before.

There were three concerns for the SSA when the news broke:

that there was either a breach of national security in then president Jacob Zuma's office;

that members of the Gupta family may have overheard Zuma while he was discussing Mbalula's appointment with somebody else; or

that the Gupta family suggested Mbalula's appointment.

"All of this falls in the realm of national security. All three issues needed to be investigated. We informed our deputies that an investigation into the Guptas should now occur," Shaik said.