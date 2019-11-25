WATCH LIVE | Former state security boss Riaz Shaik in state capture hot seat

The Zondo commission will on Monday hear evidence from former state security boss Riaz Shaik.

Shaik is set to begin his testimony with an explanation about how the State Security Agency (SSA) works. This is expected to be followed by allegations that he and other members of the agency were ordered to halt investigations into the Guptas.

Minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told the commission last week that former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane had few or no answers as to how the Gupta family landed a private aircraft at Pretoria's restricted Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.