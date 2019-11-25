Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former state security boss Riaz Shaik in state capture hot seat

25 November 2019 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE and Amil Umraw

The Zondo commission will on Monday hear evidence from former state security boss Riaz Shaik.

Shaik is set to begin his testimony with an explanation about how the State Security Agency (SSA) works. This is expected to be followed by allegations that he and other members of the agency were ordered to halt investigations into the Guptas.

Minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told the commission last week that former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane had few or no answers as to how the Gupta family landed a private aircraft at Pretoria's restricted Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Nkoana-Mashabane was international relations minister in April 2013 when a private plane carrying about 200 guests to the wedding of Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia was allowed to land at Waterkloof. Blue light convoys whisked the guests off to Sun City.

Koloane testified before the commission in July and assumed most of the responsibility for the incident.

This led to him resigning as SA's ambassador to the Netherlands soon after his testimony.

READ MORE:

State capture: 'I learnt of the Gupta plane landing on television'

State capture-implicated former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane had few or no answers as to how the Gupta family landed a private aircraft at ...
Politics
4 days ago

IN QUOTES | Frank Chikane on state capture: 'Not everyone in the struggle was for justice'

ANC stalwart Frank Chikane told the Zondo commission that had state capture continued, it would have resulted to a dictatorship 'controlled by a ...
News
5 days ago

'State capture could have resulted in dictatorship': Frank Chikane

ANC veteran Frank Chikane believes that if the state capture trajectory had continued, it would have birthed a dictatorship in South Africa ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Fall on your sword and resign': ANC tells 'sex soundbyte' Tshwane mayor Politics
  2. Tom Moyane to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan at state capture inquiry Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Former state security boss Riaz Shaik in state capture hot seat Politics
  4. Five key takeouts from David Mabuza's remarks at Aids to council Politics
  5. Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane join hands at National Day of Prayer Politics

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X