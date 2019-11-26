AfriForum vs Panyaza Lesufi battle headed to court: what you need to know

AfriForum has threatened to sue Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for saying the group was behind an assassination plot against him.

Here is what you need to know:

AfriForum's letter and petition

Last week, AfriForum submitted a letter to Gauteng premier David Makhura demanding Lesufi's dismissal, citing a long history of mismanagement and the division of communities by the MEC.

The letter was one measure the lobby group took in its bid to have Lesufi removed as MEC. Another was an online petition calling for his dismissal.

The group's campaign to remove Lesufi relates, in part, to the Gauteng department of education's struggle to place grade 1 and grade 8 pupils for the 2020 school year.

It also accused Lesufi of constantly attacking schools that offered Afrikaans-only instruction.