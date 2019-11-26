Ajay Gupta 'used political clout' to grab company linked to Motlanthe's wife

Njenje told the commission: "They [Mtshali and Luhlabo] were fuming. They informed me they had just been to a meeting. They said they were called to Saxonwold by Ajay Gupta and [Gupta] told them that he wants 90% of ICT - they must give him 90% of ICT because he is the only person who has the financial muscle and the political backing to get that award [of prospecting rights] granted."

Njenje said the pair asked him to mediate between them and Gupta. He said Mtshali called Gupta, who allowed Njenje to attend a meeting at his Saxonwold home on the same day.

Describing that meeting, Njenje said Gupta had "demanded" a 90% stake of ICT - without paying a cent - for the use of his influence to secure the mining rights. He said Gupta told them that he was "not taking the company" but was going to "help" ICT. Otherwise, he warned, "they are going to walk away with nothing - and 10% is better than nothing".