EFF forges ahead with plans to control Joburg, nominating Musa Novela for mayor

The EFF is going ahead with its plans to challenge for power in Johannesburg.

On Tuesday the party nominated its regional leader, Musa Novela, as mayoral candidate. If victorious, Novela will replace outgoing mayor Herman Mashaba, who resigned last month.

This comes a few days after the DA, which currently leads the coalition government in the city, announced that finance MMC Funzi Ngobeni had been selected as its mayoral candidate.

Ngobeni, who is also the DA Johannesburg regional chairperson, is seen as among the most senior councillors due to his job as finance MMC.