'Sars must not be a toothless tiger': Tito Mboweni supports 'intrusive' investigating unit

“While most taxpayers seek to comply, there are cases of taxpayers who are less co-operative when declaring income, or have a clear incentive to withhold key facts about the nature of income-generating activities of the person or business. In such cases it is necessary for Sars to have intrusive enforcement capacity to deal with such evasion,” the submission said.

Mboweni said he agreed there was a general requirement for Sars to have an intrusive capacity for a well-functioning revenue-collection authority.

“I am sure the honourable member will also agree that Sars must have significant intrusive powers, not only to deal with taxpayers concealing information on income received, but also to counter illegitimate trades (and financial flows) in commodities such as tobacco, liquor and counterfeit goods,” Mboweni said.

He referred to the finding of the Nugent commission that there is “no reason Sars was, and is, not entitled to establish and operate a unit to gather intelligence on the illicit trades, even covertly, within limits”.

The commission noted such a unit was not unlawful.

“Indeed, Sars must not be a toothless tiger when dealing with tax evasion and illegitimate trades and financial flows,” the minister said.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found in July that Gordhan had violated the constitution with the establishment of the “illegal” rogue unit.

The high court granted Gordhan an interdict to suspend Mkhwebane’s remedial action against him in the Sars “rogue unit” report, pending a full judicial review.

Mkhwebane then approached the constitutional court, arguing that the high court order was “granted erroneously and is bad in law” and that it will “create unbearable conditions for the effective functioning of the public protector”. The matter is due to be heard on Thursday.