Scandal-hit Tshwane mayor 'woefully incapable' and must be fired, says EFF

The EFF’s Tshwane caucus on Monday submitted an urgent motion of no confidence against mayor Stevens Mokgalapa - and called on other political parties to support their bid for his removal.

This follows an audio clip - purportedly of Mokgalapa and roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge discussing plans to fire government officials - emerging on social media on Sunday.

In a statement, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the city of Tshwane had been limping from one disaster to another since Mokgalapa took over as mayor. He said Mokgalapa's administration had proven incapable of solving the problems faced by the city's citizens.

“Our motion is premised on substantial and glaring failures by the executive mayor, including but not limited to ... an escalating water crisis in the city, more specifically at the water treatment plant in Rooiwaal which supplies water to Hammanskraal," said Ndlozi.