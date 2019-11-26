Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa put on special leave amid 'sex scandal'
The DA has placed Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on special leave amid allegations of an intimate engagement at work with a subordinate.
DA Gauteng leader John Moodey made the announcement on Tuesday. He said the matter had been referred to the party's federal legal commission for investigation.
Mokgalapa made headlines over the weekend when an audio recording of him allegedly having sex with roads and transport MMC Stella Senkubuge went public.
In the 30-minute audio clip, reportedly recorded in Senkubuge's Hatfield office, two voices can be heard discussing which government officials to fire - including the city's chief of operations, James Murphy, who is on holiday in Denmark.
The pair also talked about former mayor Solly Msimanga's policies, describing them as “stupid”, while the city’s speaker Katlego Mathebe is called a “witch”.
Mokgalapa and Senkubuge both claim that the intimate part of the recording was doctored. They have laid charges of invasion of privacy and blackmail against unknown individuals at the Brooklyn police station.
"The DA has instituted a federal legal commission investigation, where mayor Mokgalapa and MMC Sheila Senkubuge will be given the opportunity to present their version of events," said Moodey.
"Mayor Mokgalapa will be placed on special leave while these investigations are under way.
"In consideration of clause 2(b) of the code of conduct for councillors, the speaker of the DA-led Tshwane council has also referred the matter to the ethics committee for further investigation.
"The DA is committed to provide clean governance and acts appropriately when such serious allegations arise," he added.
Mokgalapa also faces a vote of no confidence against him, initiated by the EFF.