Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa put on special leave amid 'sex scandal'

The DA has placed Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on special leave amid allegations of an intimate engagement at work with a subordinate.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey made the announcement on Tuesday. He said the matter had been referred to the party's federal legal commission for investigation.

Mokgalapa made headlines over the weekend when an audio recording of him allegedly having sex with roads and transport MMC Stella Senkubuge went public.

In the 30-minute audio clip, reportedly recorded in Senkubuge's Hatfield office, two voices can be heard discussing which government officials to fire - including the city's chief of operations, James Murphy, who is on holiday in Denmark.