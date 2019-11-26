Politics

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa put on special leave amid 'sex scandal'

26 November 2019 - 18:19 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been placed on special leave.
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been placed on special leave.
Image: DA

The DA has placed Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on special leave amid allegations of an intimate engagement at work with a subordinate.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey made the announcement on Tuesday. He said the matter had been referred to the party's federal legal commission for investigation.

Mokgalapa made headlines over the weekend when an audio recording of him allegedly having sex with roads and transport MMC Stella Senkubuge went public.

In the 30-minute audio clip, reportedly recorded in Senkubuge's Hatfield office, two voices can be heard discussing which government officials to fire - including the city's chief of operations, James Murphy, who is on holiday in Denmark.

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and that leaked audio recording: What we know

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been dominating headlines after a leaked sex audio surfaced on social media at the weekend
Politics
12 hours ago

The pair also talked about former mayor Solly Msimanga's policies, describing them as “stupid”, while the city’s speaker Katlego Mathebe is called a “witch”.

Mokgalapa and Senkubuge both claim that the intimate part of the recording was doctored. They have laid charges of invasion of privacy and blackmail against unknown individuals at the Brooklyn police station.

"The DA has instituted a federal legal commission investigation, where mayor Mokgalapa and MMC Sheila Senkubuge will be given the opportunity to present their version of events," said Moodey.

"Mayor Mokgalapa will be placed on special leave while these investigations are under way.

"In consideration of clause 2(b) of the code of conduct for councillors, the speaker of the DA-led Tshwane council has also referred the matter to the ethics committee for further investigation.

"The DA is committed to provide clean governance and acts appropriately when such serious allegations arise," he added.

Mokgalapa also faces a vote of no confidence against him, initiated by the EFF.

READ MORE:

Tshwane mayor says he was being blackmailed with 'sex soundbyte'

City of Tshwane executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa says he has been blackmailed with an audio recording containing 'supposed intimate engagement' with ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Fall on your sword and resign': ANC tells 'sex soundbyte' Tshwane mayor

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa "must fall on his sword and resign" over a leaked audio recording, the ANC demanded on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa put on special leave amid 'sex scandal' Politics
  2. EFF forges ahead with plans to control Joburg, nominating Musa Novela for mayor Politics
  3. ANC nominates Gigaba's former adviser for deputy public protector Politics
  4. Ajay Gupta 'used political clout' to grab company linked to Motlanthe's wife Politics
  5. Scandal-hit Tshwane mayor 'woefully incapable' and must be fired, says EFF Politics

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution
X